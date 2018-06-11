Bengals set fan schedule for training camp - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bengals set fan schedule for training camp

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Bengals’ training camp schedule is now set.

Fans will get their first chance to see the team up close starting Thursday July 26. Thirteen practices will be open to the public, including an evening practice and family day.

This is the seventh year Bengals training camp will take place at Paul Brown Stadium.

Other than family day, which will be held inside Paul Brown Stadium, all practices will be held on the practices fields just west of Paul Brown Stadium.

Here is the training camp schedule:

THURSDAY, JULY 26

  • Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 3 p.m.


FRIDAY, JULY 27

  • Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 3 p.m.


SATURDAY, JULY 28

  • Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 3 p.m.


SUNDAY, JULY 29

  • Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 3 p.m.


MONDAY, JULY 30

  • Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 3 p.m.


WEDNESDAY, AUG. 1

  • Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 3 p.m.


THURSDAY, AUG. 2

  • Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 3 p.m.


FRIDAY, AUG. 3

  • Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 6 p.m.


SATURDAY, AUG. 4 (FAMILY DAY AT PAUL BROWN STADIUM)

  • Gates open at noon
  • Practice begins at 1 p.m.


MONDAY, AUG. 6

  • Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 3 p.m.


TUESDAY, AUG. 7

  • Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 3 p.m.


FRIDAY, AUG. 10

  • Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 3 p.m.


SATURDAY, AUG. 11

  • Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 3 p.m.

