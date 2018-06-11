Judge blocks deportation of pizza delivery man - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Judge blocks deportation of pizza delivery man

Villavicencio's wife is a US citizen and they have two children born in the US. (Source: WPIX/CNN) Villavicencio's wife is a US citizen and they have two children born in the US. (Source: WPIX/CNN)

NEW YORK (CNN) - An undocumented immigrant in New York is in custody after delivering pizza to a military base.

Pablo Villavicencio, 35, is in custody but will not be deported until at least July 20 because of an emergency stay.

Villavicencio was detained by ICE officers earlier this month. He went to a Brooklyn area army base to make his delivery.

Because he had no Department of Defense identification, he was subjected to an on-site background check in order to gain access to the base.

The system showed that he had an active warrant for his deportation. ICE was called at the time by military police officers.

Villavicencio was detained and he was also nearly deported just a few days ago when his lawyers filed that emergency stay.

His family said Villavicencio had actually filed for a green card back in February and was currently waiting to hear a response from the government when he was detained.

His legal team said he does not have a criminal record and also that that 2010 voluntary deportation order did not come as a result of any sort of law enforcement encounter.

In fact, it was more of an administrative process that was playing out in immigration courts. It’s also important to point out that, according to his legal team, this was not the first time that he had made a delivery at that base.

Villavicencio's wife is a US citizen and they have two children born in the US.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said his detention "goes against everything we believe in."

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Legal pimp seeks office in Nevada as some push brothel bans

    Legal pimp seeks office in Nevada as some push brothel bans

    Monday, June 11 2018 1:53 AM EDT2018-06-11 05:53:51 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-06-11 19:46:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...(AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...

    A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.

    Full Story >

    A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.

    Full Story >

  • Excitement high, expectations lower on Trump-Kim summit eve

    Excitement high, expectations lower on Trump-Kim summit eve

    Monday, June 11 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-06-11 04:26:18 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-06-11 19:46:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    Full Story >

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    Full Story >

  • Supreme Court allows Ohio, other state voter purges

    Supreme Court allows Ohio, other state voter purges

    Monday, June 11 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-06-11 14:23:46 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-06-11 19:45:24 GMT
    The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.

    The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.

    Full Story >

    The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly