Judge blocks deportation of pizza delivery man

NEW YORK (CNN) - An undocumented immigrant in New York is in custody after delivering pizza to a military base.

Pablo Villavicencio, 35, is in custody but will not be deported until at least July 20 because of an emergency stay.

Villavicencio was detained by ICE officers earlier this month. He went to a Brooklyn area army base to make his delivery.

Because he had no Department of Defense identification, he was subjected to an on-site background check in order to gain access to the base.

The system showed that he had an active warrant for his deportation. ICE was called at the time by military police officers.

Villavicencio was detained and he was also nearly deported just a few days ago when his lawyers filed that emergency stay.

His family said Villavicencio had actually filed for a green card back in February and was currently waiting to hear a response from the government when he was detained.

His legal team said he does not have a criminal record and also that that 2010 voluntary deportation order did not come as a result of any sort of law enforcement encounter.

In fact, it was more of an administrative process that was playing out in immigration courts. It’s also important to point out that, according to his legal team, this was not the first time that he had made a delivery at that base.

Villavicencio's wife is a US citizen and they have two children born in the US.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said his detention "goes against everything we believe in."

