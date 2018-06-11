Lemonade stand, bake sale raise $7,500 for wounded officer

SHEFFIELD, Ohio (AP) - A lemonade stand and bake sale set up by three children has raised about $7,500 for a police officer who was shot and seriously wounded.
Authorities say Amherst police officer Eugene Ptacek was shot during a suspect's standoff with the Lorain County SWAT team last month in northeastern Ohio. The officer is a member of the SWAT team and remains hospitalized in serious condition.
Seven-year-old Trista Rowe, 11-year-old Timothy Rowe and 7-year-old Natalie Brown hosted the fundraiser for the officer this weekend outside the Sheffield Village Police Department.
The event was attended by many police officers and others who turned out to show their support for the wounded officer.
The suspect also was shot in the standoff and has since been arrested.
