Scooter Gennett leads Reds in All-Star Game voting

In the middle of his best season in the Major Leagues, second baseman Scooter Gennett leads all Reds in All-Star Game votes. (WXIX/File photo)

In the middle of his best season in the Major Leagues, second baseman Scooter Gennett leads all Reds in All-Star Game votes.

Major League Baseball released its first All-Star balloting update Monday with Gennett currently ranked third among all National League second baseman in votes.

Eugenio Suarez is fourth in third baseman voting and Joey Votto fifth at first base.

Gennett leads the Reds in hits, home runs, runs batted in, extra-base hits and batting average. He’s currently about 90,000 votes behind Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies as the top vote-getter for National League second basemen. Gennett currently has more than 300,000 fan votes.

Fan voting continues until Thursday, July 5.

The All-Star Game will be held at National Park in Washington D.C. The game will be televised on FOX19 Now.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.