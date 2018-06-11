FIFA to vote this week on 2026 World Cup host -- will games be played in Cincinnati?

FIFA will vote and announce the host countries for the 2026 World Cup on June 13.

Cincinnati, thus far, has been included as an official host city with the United Bid by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The United Bid announced its list of 23 Candidate Host Cities earlier this year:

Canada:

Edmonton

Montréal

Toronto

Mexico:

Guadalajara

Mexico City

Monterrey

United States:

Atlanta

Baltimore

Boston

Cincinnati

Dallas

Denver

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Miami

Nashville

New York/New Jersey

Orlando

Philadelphia

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle

Washington DC

FIFA will meet Wednesday in Moscow. If the 2026 FIFA World Cup is awarded to the United Bid, FIFA will select up to 16 Host Cities from the proposed slate of 23.

Canada, Mexico, and the United States require no new stadium construction to stage the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Cincinnati would possibly host games at Paul Brown Stadium.

Members of Cincinnati’s Bid Committee will gather to make an official statement at Nippert Stadium before Wednesday's FC Cincinnati match.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first tournament with the expanded 48-team format.

