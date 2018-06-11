3 World Trade Center opens

The 3 World Trade Center is now open in New York City. (Source: NY1 via CNN)

NEW YORK (NY1/CNN) – A $2.7 billion, 80-story skyscraper is now open at the World Trade Center site.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for 3 World Trade Center was held Monday where the twin towers once stood.

Disputes between government officials, developers and the families of 9/11 victims stalled the project for years.

But 3 World Trade Center is now the fifth tallest building in New York City.

It includes an exterior with 10,000 glass panels.

Trade Center developer Larry Silverstein said the whole area has dramatically changed.

"The neighborhood itself has tripled its residential population since we started all of this," Silverstein said. "So, the transformation down here has been nothing short of extraordinary."

Terrorists used two airplanes to destroy the Trade Center complex on Sept. 11, 2001.

The 2 World Trade Center building is still yet to be finished.

