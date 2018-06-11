Cincinnati police asking for help identifying person after crash, assault

Authorities are asking for help identifying a person after a minor crash and assault. (Source: Cincinnati police)

Authorities are asking for help identifying a person after a minor crash and assault. (Source: Cincinnati police)

Authorities are asking for help identifying a person after a minor crash and assault.

Police say a tan four-door sedan was involved in a crash June 10, just after midnight on the 1100 block of Sycamore Street. They said the driver, a black man possibly in his 20s, got out of the sedan and struck a woman in the face.

The driver smacked a phone from another person at the scene attempting to record the incident, police said, before driving away in an unknown direction.

It is believed the driver may be the same person observed being disorderly near the Tree House Bar on Sycamore Street a few moments prior to the crash.

Those with information on this incident are asked to call 513-352-3040. Anyone giving information may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their help.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.