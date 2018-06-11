Call Sheriff Mickey Mouse: There's a thief in the Magic Kingdom

Two recent visitors to Walt Disney World caught a furry thief at work. (Source: Pixabay)

ORLANDO, FL (RNN) – Sometimes, things get a bit squirrelly at Disney World.

And we're not talking Chip and Dale either (they’re chipmunks).

Brianna Bradshaw and her friend Jessica Dornfried were at the theme park recently when they caught a four-legged thief at work.

“Here’s the cute little shoplifter at Magic Kingdom,” Bradshaw said in a Facebook post.

In the video, a squirrel grabs a pack of peanut M&Ms from a candy bin and hightails it for the door, never to be seen again.

