President Trump cautiously optimistic before sit-down with Kim Jong Un

On Monday night -- Tuesday morning in Singapore -- President Donald Trump is expected to leave the Shangri-La Hotel en route to Capella Singapore. There, he and Kim Jong Un are expected to greet each other.

Up early in Singapore, Trump tweeted with cautious optimism: "Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly ... but in the end, that doesn't matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!"

A one-on-one bilateral meeting and working lunch are expected to follow the greeting.

U.S. and North Korean officials huddled throughout Monday at the Ritz-Carlton hotel ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

The president is expected to address the media at some point Tuesday.

