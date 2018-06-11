180-pound Saint Bernard rescued from roof

A Saint Bernard needed a rescue after stranding himself on a roof in Spring Lake Park, MN. (Source: WCCO/CNN)

SPRING LAKE PARK, MN (WCCO/CNN) - You've heard about cats in trees – but how about a dog on a roof?

There are many words to describe 5-year-old Whisky.

"He's a big old hairy, lovable, slobbery Saint Bernard, but he's a great dog," said Renee Roth, who's dog-sitting as her son trains in the National Guard.

While making dinner Friday night, Roth heard a ruckus upstairs.

"I ran up to see what was happening, and the dog wasn't in there, and I just thought the worst," Roth said.

It wasn’t a worst-case scenario, but it certainly could have been better.

The 180-pound dog had knocked out a screen and jumped through the window. Thankfully, he landed on a small patch of roof.

"I mean, he was standing there, and he kept looking over on the garage, and I'm like, 'Don’t jump!'" Roth said. "I ended up calling the fire department, and thankfully they came over. I can't imagine what that dispatch message sounded like: 'Uh yeah, there's a Saint Bernard on the roof.' They'll be like, 'What?'"

Lt. Anthony Scavo of the Spring Lake Park-Mounds View Fire Department said it was a call unlike any he's received.

"We do occasionally get the cat-in-the-tree call, but dog-on-a-roof, not so much," Scavo said.

Still, Spring Lake firefighters sprang into action, removing the entire window, and getting into place inside and on the roof.

"It was kind of an organized effort of pushing from the outside and pulling from the inside, and then once Whisky figured out what we were doing, I think he kind of cooperated and jumped through, and it all happened pretty quick," Battalion chief Jeremiah Anderson said.

And Whisky pulled through just fine.

Roth said she's extremely grateful to the firefighters, because she couldn't have helped Whisky without them.

