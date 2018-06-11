180-pound Saint Bernard rescued from roof

U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.Full Story >
At the Singapore summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, North Korea's human-rights record takes a back seat to nuclear concerns.Full Story >
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says domestic and gang violence will generally not be considered grounds for asylum.Full Story >
Trump complained that he had been blindsided by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's criticism of his tariff threats at a summit-ending news conference.Full Story >
A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.Full Story >
