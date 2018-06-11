Several cars broken into, SUV stolen in Springfield Twp

Residents in the Adam Ridge neighborhood of Springfield Township are being warned to lock up their valuables. (Pixabay)

Residents in the Adam Ridge neighborhood of Springfield Township are being warned to lock up their valuables. A thief or thieves allegedly targeted the area this past weekend, ransacking four cars and stealing an SUV.

"These persons entered his garage which has a door to his home and took his vehicle, which is a Chevy Tahoe, out of his garage. Pretty bold to do something like that," said Thomas Haas, the Adam Ridge HOA President.

He spent the day warning his neighbors to lock their doors to deter thieves. He says the overnight prowlers are looking for an easy opportunity.

"Once they find a door that's open they ransack the car and take whatever they can out of the vehicle," said Haas.

Jason Hoock's car was broken into Saturday night. He says the crooks only got away with a handful of change.

"It's still you know an invasion of privacy. You come out and your stuff is either laying in the driveway or doors left open," said Hoock.

Two years ago his car was stolen out of his driveway. After the recent break-ins, he has learned to keep his valuables out of his cars.

"It seems to happen a lot around here. It's a pain," he said.

Haas has been in contact with police and says more patrols will be added to the neighborhood but residents also have to do their part to help.

"Our neighbors really need to be aware of what's going on in the neighborhood and their surroundings. If something doesn't look right or feel right it's not. Pay attention to it," he said.

Police did locate the stolen Tahoe. The owner was able to pick it up. Currently, police do not have any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to report it to Springfield Township Police.

