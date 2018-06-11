Inmates shove jumpsuits in toilets, flood police chief's office with sewage

The inmates who flushed jumpsuits down the toilets were relocated. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Inmates flushing jumpsuits and other fabric down toilets caused an overflow of sewage in the Louisville Metro Police Department's Headquarters in downtown Louisville, sources confirmed.

That sewage came up through the toilet in LMPD Chief Steve Conrad's office.

The city's main jail is overcrowded, and some inmates are being held in an unrenovated jail space above LMPD's Headquarters that was built in the 1950s.

>> RELATED: Metro Corrections re-opens old jail space due to overcrowding

Steve Durham, the assistant director of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, said only minimum custody inmates were placed in the overflow jail space, and none of them had a "history of disruptive behavior."

But when officials learned those inmates stuffed jumpsuits and other cloth into toilets and flushed them, clogging the system, LMDC Director Mark Bolton ordered them moved to other housing.

Other minimum custody inmates were then transferred to the overflow space in the old jail.

Conrad's office was cleaned, but LMPD confirmed other repairs are needed.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Sheriff remains suspicious after 2-year-old found in Bullitt County

+ LMPD: Woman tries to run over officers, leads them on chase

+ Drivers urged to lock doors, pay attention following carjacking conviction

Just one day after the sewage incident, another unrelated problem caused water to flow from a leaky pipe into LMPD's headquarters.

"Facilities Management and Metro Corrections continue to patch and mend an antiquated structure," Durham said.

Durham announced the overflow space was being opened to house inmates in April of 2018, but it was used in 2017, as well. It is used when LMDC is overcrowded.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.