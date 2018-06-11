Inmates shove jumpsuits in toilets, flood police chief's office with sewage

A Winton Hills murder suspect turned himself into Cincinnati police overnight and will face a judge Wednesday morning.Full Story >
A Winton Hills murder suspect turned himself into Cincinnati police overnight and will face a judge Wednesday morning.Full Story >
It was just months ago when President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address to condemn the cruelty of North Korea's government.Full Story >
It was just months ago when President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address to condemn the cruelty of North Korea's government.Full Story >
The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.Full Story >
The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.Full Story >
The Ohio Supreme Court plans to hear arguments in a dispute over promotions including bobbleheads and other items offered by the Cincinnati Reds to ticket buyers.Full Story >
The Ohio Supreme Court plans to hear arguments in a dispute over promotions including bobbleheads and other items offered by the Cincinnati Reds to ticket buyers.Full Story >