Dennis Rodman tearfully recalls death threats after previous North Korea visit

Rodman infamously had an outburst in an interview with Cuomo in 2014. Four years later, and it happened again. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) - A sitting U.S. president and the leader of North Korea are meeting face to face.

One man had this vision years ago and claims he tried to make it happen.

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman showed up to Singapore on Monday. Not invited to the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un, Rodman served as a sideshow to the main event.

Well after the summit got underway, CNN brought in Rodman as a guest on "Cuomo Prime Time." Rodman infamously had an outburst in an interview with Cuomo in 2014.

Four years later, and it happened again.

The jumping off point in 2014 was when Cuomo asked Rodman if he would raise the issue of Korean-American missionary Kenneth Bae’s imprisonment in North Korea during a planned meeting with Kim.

This time, the jumping off point was when Rodman spoke about the backlash he faced when he returned from that trip. He even more infamously implied Bae deserved his imprisonment.

“When I said those damn things, when I went home I got so many death threats,” Rodman said as his voice began to give way. “I couldn’t even go home. I couldn’t even go home. I had to hide out for 30 days.

“But I kept my head up high, brother. I knew things were going to change. I knew it. I was the only one. I never had no one to hear me. No one to see me. But I took those bullets, I took all of that. Everybody came at me and I am still standing. And today is a great day for everybody, Singapore, Tokyo, China, a great day.”

Rodman said he believed the doorway to North Korea would open eventually and he tried to open it while President Barack Obama was in office.

“I asked him. I said, ‘I have something to say from North Korea,’ and he just brushed me off,” Rodman recalled. “But that didn’t deter me. I still kept going back. Kept going back. I showed my loyalty and my trustworthiness to this country. I said to everybody, the door will open.”

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.