Car dangles from 4th floor of CA parking garage

SANTA MONICA, CA (KABC/CNN) – If you thought your Monday was bad, take a look at this video.

It shows a car that crashed through a gate in a parking garage in Santa Monica, CA, and wound up dangling off the fourth floor.

An urban search and rescue team was called in to stabilize the car and remove it from the edge.

Officials said the people inside the car managed to get out safely, and that no one was hurt.

It's not clear yet what led to the accident.

