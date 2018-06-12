Former President George H.W. Bush celebrates 94th birthday

Elections are scheduled Tuesday in South Carolina, Maine, Nevada, North Dakota and Virginia.Full Story >
Elections are scheduled Tuesday in South Carolina, Maine, Nevada, North Dakota and Virginia.Full Story >
The Supreme Court's decision upholding Ohio's method of removing people from voter rolls appears unlikely to have a ripple effect.Full Story >
The Supreme Court's decision upholding Ohio's method of removing people from voter rolls appears unlikely to have a ripple effect.Full Story >
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."Full Story >
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."Full Story >
A spokesman for the couple said the couple's disclosure portrayed both assets and debts that have not changed much over the past year - and stressed that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have both complied with all federal ethics rules.Full Story >
A spokesman for the couple said the couple's disclosure portrayed both assets and debts that have not changed much over the past year - and stressed that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have both complied with all federal ethics rules.Full Story >
Some Republicans say it is protocol not to criticize the commander in chief while he's traveling abroad while others remain fearful of provoking Trump.Full Story >
Some Republicans say it is protocol not to criticize the commander in chief while he's traveling abroad while others remain fearful of provoking Trump.Full Story >
Elections are scheduled Tuesday in South Carolina, Maine, Nevada, North Dakota and Virginia.Full Story >
Elections are scheduled Tuesday in South Carolina, Maine, Nevada, North Dakota and Virginia.Full Story >
At the Singapore summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, North Korea's human-rights record takes a back seat to nuclear concerns.Full Story >
At the Singapore summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, North Korea's human-rights record takes a back seat to nuclear concerns.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea on the eve of his historic summit with Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea on the eve of his historic summit with Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane won Tony Awards on Sunday for their work in "Angels in America," while the shimmering, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" began to pull away with four awardsFull Story >
Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane won Tony Awards on Sunday for their work in "Angels in America," while the shimmering, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" began to pull away with four awardsFull Story >
White House levels more withering and unprecedented criticism against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, branding him a back-stabberFull Story >
White House levels more withering and unprecedented criticism against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, branding him a back-stabberFull Story >
The world spotlight is on Singapore where the leader of reclusive North Korea and President Donald Trump arrived amid tight security in advance highly anticipated summit on the impasse over Pyongyang's nuclear programFull Story >
The world spotlight is on Singapore where the leader of reclusive North Korea and President Donald Trump arrived amid tight security in advance highly anticipated summit on the impasse over Pyongyang's nuclear programFull Story >
President Donald Trump delivers stern warning on trade to foreign countries at the Group of Seven summitFull Story >
President Donald Trump delivers stern warning on trade to foreign countries at the Group of Seven summitFull Story >
President Donald Trump is trading easy banter with allies at the Group of Seven summit but differences on tradeFull Story >
President Donald Trump is trading easy banter with allies at the Group of Seven summit but differences on tradeFull Story >
The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade on Tuesday, riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise historyFull Story >
The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade on Tuesday, riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise historyFull Story >
Pals Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles will join forces to host the Tony Awards on SundayFull Story >
Pals Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles will join forces to host the Tony Awards on SundayFull Story >
A new exhibit featuring Oprah Winfrey opens to the public at the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture on June 8Full Story >
A new exhibit featuring Oprah Winfrey opens to the public at the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture on June 8Full Story >
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is "very well prepared" for his summit next week with North Korea's Kim Jong Un but the outcome will depend more on "attitude."Full Story >
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is "very well prepared" for his summit next week with North Korea's Kim Jong Un but the outcome will depend more on "attitude."Full Story >