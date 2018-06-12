Bar association recognizes court's '68 stop-and-frisk ruling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio State Bar Association is recognizing the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision upholding the use of some stop-and-frisk searches by police.
The court ruled in 1968 that under the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution police officers may stop suspects on the street and search them under certain conditions.
Those conditions include officers having a reasonable suspicion the person has been or is involved in a crime or that the person is armed and dangerous.
The case arose from a Cleveland arrest and is known as the Terry v. Ohio decision.
The bar association planned a morning session Tuesday titled "Fifty Years of Pat Downs and Suppression Hearings: Terry v. Ohio Turns 50."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Residents in the Adam Ridge neighborhood of Springfield Township are being warned to lock up their valuables.Full Story >
Residents in the Adam Ridge neighborhood of Springfield Township are being warned to lock up their valuables.Full Story >
At just 15-years-old, a local student-athlete is in need of a miracle.Full Story >
At just 15-years-old, a local student-athlete is in need of a miracle.Full Story >
Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl found inside of a hot car.Full Story >
Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl found inside of a hot car.Full Story >
On Monday night -- Tuesday morning in Singapore -- President Donald Trump is expected to leave the Shangri-La Hotel en route to Capella Singapore. There, he and Kim Jong Un are expected to greet each other.Full Story >
On Monday night -- Tuesday morning in Singapore -- President Donald Trump is expected to leave the Shangri-La Hotel en route to Capella Singapore. There, he and Kim Jong Un are expected to greet each other.Full Story >
In the middle of his best season in the Major Leagues, second baseman Scooter Gennett leads all Reds in All-Star Game votes.Full Story >
In the middle of his best season in the Major Leagues, second baseman Scooter Gennett leads all Reds in All-Star Game votes.Full Story >