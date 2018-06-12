Closed e-school argues auditor has no role in court case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Attorneys for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow are opposing the Ohio auditor's effort to formally get involved in court proceedings about the dismantling of the massive online charter school amid a dispute over its public funding.

Republican Auditor Dave Yost's office preserved computer data from ECOT but hasn't yet been a party to the Franklin County case about the closure.

In a recent court filing, ECOT's attorneys argue it is unnecessary for Yost to get involved and note that the interested parties already are working to agree on protocols for reviewing the preserved data.

ECOT closed in January after the state determined the school should repay nearly $80 million. ECOT challenged how student participation was tallied to calculate that, and it's awaiting an Ohio Supreme Court ruling in that matter.

