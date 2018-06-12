Teen accused of murder after allegedly bragging about crime on Facebook

The district attorney says the 17-year-old also set the victim’s house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence. (Source: WTMJ/CNN)

KENOSHA COUNTY, WI (WTMJ/CNN) – Though the Wisconsin teenager hasn’t been officially charged, prosecutors say she shot a man, set his house on fire and bragged about her actions on Facebook.

The unnamed 17-year-old appeared in a Kenosha County, WI, courtroom Monday, where her bond was set at $1 million.

Prosecutors say the teenager shot a man in his 30s twice in the head last Tuesday. The victim was found burned beyond recognition, allegedly from a fire the 17-year-old set.

“Having watched too much late crime TV, [she] had decided to try to dispose of the evidence in a way that people have seen on TV before,” said District Attorney Mike Graveley.

Investigators say they found the suspect in part because she posted a picture on social media of herself at the victim’s home hours before he died.

Graveley says the 17-year-old also held a gun in her hand as she boasted about shooting someone in a Facebook Live post from that same day.

"She's waving that gun in her hand, and she is discussing how if somebody makes her mad she'll shoot them like she shot someone previously. There are people trying to quiet her down, trying to stop her from bragging,” Graveley said.

The teenager is due back in court Wednesday.

