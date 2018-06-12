Teen accused of murder after allegedly bragging about crime on Facebook

Report: Facebook shared users' personal information with outsiders after executives cut off access to developers.Full Story >
Report: Facebook shared users' personal information with outsiders after executives cut off access to developers.Full Story >
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.Full Story >
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.Full Story >
The district attorney says the 17-year-old also set the victim’s house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.Full Story >
The district attorney says the 17-year-old also set the victim’s house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.Full Story >
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.Full Story >
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.Full Story >