Nominees sought for seat on Fish and Wildlife Commission

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A meeting is planned this month to choose nominees for a seat on the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission.

A statement from the agency says the meeting to choose candidates for the Eight District representative will be held June 25 at the Morehead Conference Center.

Residents in the district who for the past two years have purchased a Kentucky hunting or fishing license or have hunted or fished in Kentucky, but were not required to purchase a license, may participate in the process.

The Eight District is made up of Bath, Bourbon, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Rowan and Wolfe counties.

The names of up to five nominees will be submitted to Gov. Matt Bevin, who will make the appointment.

