Kentucky's largest school system gives out free summer meals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's largest school system is giving out free breakfast and lunch to children during the summer.
Jefferson County Public Schools' summer food service program gives the meals to any child 18 or younger at more than 100 schools, churches and community centers around the city.
The program also uses a retired school bus that has been converted into a mobile dining cafeteria. The bus stops at nearly three dozen sites daily.
The program served more than 295,000 meals last summer.
It runs through July and is available to the school district's students and non-students.
To find a site, families can text "FOOD" to 877877 or check the website, jcps.nutrislice.com.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Residents in the Adam Ridge neighborhood of Springfield Township are being warned to lock up their valuables.Full Story >
Residents in the Adam Ridge neighborhood of Springfield Township are being warned to lock up their valuables.Full Story >
At just 15-years-old, a local student-athlete is in need of a miracle.Full Story >
At just 15-years-old, a local student-athlete is in need of a miracle.Full Story >
Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl found inside of a hot car.Full Story >
Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl found inside of a hot car.Full Story >
On Monday night -- Tuesday morning in Singapore -- President Donald Trump is expected to leave the Shangri-La Hotel en route to Capella Singapore. There, he and Kim Jong Un are expected to greet each other.Full Story >
On Monday night -- Tuesday morning in Singapore -- President Donald Trump is expected to leave the Shangri-La Hotel en route to Capella Singapore. There, he and Kim Jong Un are expected to greet each other.Full Story >
In the middle of his best season in the Major Leagues, second baseman Scooter Gennett leads all Reds in All-Star Game votes.Full Story >
In the middle of his best season in the Major Leagues, second baseman Scooter Gennett leads all Reds in All-Star Game votes.Full Story >