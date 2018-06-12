Police identify man injured in Ohio home explosion

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police have identified a person who was critically injured in a vacant home explosion in Ohio that killed another person.
East Cleveland Police Chief Michael Cardilli said Monday 51-year-old Craig Kelly is still in critical condition after the explosion in East Cleveland Sunday.
The name of the woman killed in the explosion has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.
It is unclear why the two people were inside the home at the time of the explosion. Cardilli says the home was sold to a new owner in May, but the owner had yet to move in.
The homeowner tells Cleveland.com she was planning on doing $10,000 in renovations before moving into the house.
Dominion Energy Ohio says crews are still inspecting gas lines inside the home.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
