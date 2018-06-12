Check out my ride: Trump shows Kim Jong Un 'The Beast'

SINGAPORE (AP) - Just a couple of guys talking cars - while the world watches.
President Donald Trump offered North Korea leader Kim Jong Un a rare glimpse inside the presidential limousine known as "The Beast" on Tuesday as their historic summit in Singapore wound down.
After meetings and a working lunch, Trump and Kim were spotted approaching Trump's hulking black limousine, adorned with an American flag. Trump gestured to the car and then a Secret Service agent opened the right passenger door.
Kim could be seen smiling as the two stood chatting and Kim peeked inside.
While there was initially some confusion about what the leaders were doing, it quickly became clear that Trump was making a classic alpha male move: showing Kim his ride.
Trump had said before leaving for the summit that he would be able to tell within minutes whether he'd be able to strike a deal with Kim to dismantle the North's nuclear program.
Trump has sounded optimistic throughout the day, telling reporters, "We had a really fantastic meeting."
"A lot of progress. Really very positive. I think better than anybody could have expected. Top of the line. Really good," he said.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
