CSO will build concert venue at The Banks

The Cincinnati Symphony will be the developer of the music venue at The Banks.

Hamilton County Commissioners approved their bid Monday.

The three-level music venue will be located along Freedom Way between Paul Brown Stadium and the carousel, over existing parking garages.

The venue will be intimate, with a main floor and two stacked balconies with a capacity 1,500-4,000 people.

Seating will be a mix of fixed seating and standing room.

According to the CSO's proposal, the projected cost is $19.25 million.

Completion of the venue is scheduled for Fall of 2019.

The one thing that could delay the project at this point is the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team's lease with the county gives them veto power on the location of any building above two levels.

They have threatened to veto moving the venue to an adjacent lot.

No date has been set for construction to begin.

The Banks project leaders have said they are excited for this addition to the third and final phase of the Banks.

They said they hope the venue brings people down to the Banks year-round, resulting in more business for restaurants and bars.

The CSO. which will also be the promoter of the venue, expects to book 150 events per year and attract more than 225,000 additional people to The Banks annually.

