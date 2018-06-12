Trump: Trudeau's criticism will cost Canada 'a lot of money'

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions about the summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un during a press conference at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.

SINGAPORE (AP) - President Donald Trump says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "learned" from the mistake of criticizing him and it's going to cost Canada "a lot of money."

At a news conference Tuesday after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump recounted his recent tough exchanges with Trudeau. He says the Canadian leader must not have realized that Trump had televisions on Air Force One, allowing him to monitor Trudeau's news conference at the end of the G-7 summit.

The president also discussed the viral photo taken of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and others standing before him. Trump says it was snapped as they waited for changes he'd requested to the communique he ended up pulling out of.

Trump says it "didn't look friendly" but it was "very friendly."

