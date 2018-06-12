Trump: Trudeau's criticism will cost Canada 'a lot of money' - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Trump: Trudeau's criticism will cost Canada 'a lot of money'

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions about the summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un during a press conference at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions about the summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un during a press conference at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.

SINGAPORE (AP) - President Donald Trump says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "learned" from the mistake of criticizing him and it's going to cost Canada "a lot of money."

At a news conference Tuesday after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump recounted his recent tough exchanges with Trudeau. He says the Canadian leader must not have realized that Trump had televisions on Air Force One, allowing him to monitor Trudeau's news conference at the end of the G-7 summit.

The president also discussed the viral photo taken of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and others standing before him. Trump says it was snapped as they waited for changes he'd requested to the communique he ended up pulling out of.

Trump says it "didn't look friendly" but it was "very friendly."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Trump's vow to end military drills with Seoul stuns a region

    Trump's vow to end military drills with Seoul stuns a region

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:25 AM EDT2018-06-12 12:25:50 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 10:27 AM EDT2018-06-12 14:27:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions about the summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un during a press conference at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions about the summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un during a press conference at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.
    Donald Trump has upset decades of U.S. defense posture on the Korean Peninsula with his announcement that he's stopping annual U.S.-South Korean military drills and wants to remove U.S. troops stationed in the South.Full Story >
    Donald Trump has upset decades of U.S. defense posture on the Korean Peninsula with his announcement that he's stopping annual U.S.-South Korean military drills and wants to remove U.S. troops stationed in the South.Full Story >

  • For world, Trump-Kim summit raises cautious hope for peace

    For world, Trump-Kim summit raises cautious hope for peace

    Monday, June 11 2018 11:55 PM EDT2018-06-12 03:55:45 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 10:27 AM EDT2018-06-12 14:27:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). A staff of a Japanese news paper Yomiuri distributes an extra edition of the newspaper reporting about the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, at Shimbashi Station in To...(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). A staff of a Japanese news paper Yomiuri distributes an extra edition of the newspaper reporting about the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, at Shimbashi Station in To...
    Cheers in South Korea and a one-page 'extra' edition of a Japanese newspaper have greeted the unprecedented summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
    Cheers in South Korea and a one-page 'extra' edition of a Japanese newspaper have greeted the unprecedented summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.Full Story >

  • The Latest: US commits to 'security guarantees' for NKorea

    The Latest: US commits to 'security guarantees' for NKorea

    Monday, June 11 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-06-11 05:26:24 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 10:27 AM EDT2018-06-12 14:27:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...

    President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to...

    Full Story >

    President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly