Bengals minicamp kicks off Tuesday

The Cincinnati Bengals will convene Tuesday at Paul Brown Stadium for their mandatory minicamp.

The minicamp is closed to the public as players practice through Thursday.

It’s the last week of workouts until the Bengals meet back up again for training camp in July.

Although this is a mandatory minicamp, it’s uncertain if Defensive End, Carlos Dunlap, will be a no show. He is in the final year of his current contract. Dunlap missed a handful of practices this spring but showed up to one OTA last week.

With this minicamp is closed to the public, the Bengals’ communication team tells us media availability will be available each day.

FOX 19 NOW’s Sports Department will bring you the latest Bengals minicamp news online, on air and on the FOX 19 NOW mobile application.

