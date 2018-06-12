Trump backs praise of Kim despite brutal history - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Trump backs praise of Kim despite brutal history

SINGAPORE (AP) - President Donald Trump is defending his repeated praise of North Korea's Kim Jong Un during their meetings in spite of Kim's distressing record on human rights.

Trump told reporters at a press conference in Singapore on Tuesday that Kim "is very talented." He pointed to Kim's rise to power at a relatively young age.

Trump has appeared largely unconcerned about the implications of feting an authoritarian leader suspected of ordering the public assassination of his half brother with a nerve agent, executing his uncle by firing squad and killing U.S. college student Otto Warmbier.

But Trump says without Warmbier's death, his meeting with Kim may not have happened. He says, "Otto did not die in vain."

Trump says human rights did come up during the talks, albeit briefly.

Trump says he believes Kim wants to do the right thing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sheriff: Kayakers find body believed to be teen who went missing on Little Miami River

    Sheriff: Kayakers find body believed to be teen who went missing on Little Miami River

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:54 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:54:32 GMT
    ames Ward, 17, went missing after he was swept away by the Little Miami River current Saturday evening. (Source: Facebookames Ward, 17, went missing after he was swept away by the Little Miami River current Saturday evening. (Source: Facebook

    The body of a 17-year-old boy who disappeared in the Little Miami River over the weekend is believed to have been recovered, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. James Ward vanished under the water as he tried to swim across the river near Camp Dennison in Symmes Township on Saturday, sheriff's officials  have said. Little Miami River search: Friends of missing teen call for help Two kayakers found what is believed to be the teen's body in the river in ...

    Full Story >

    The body of a 17-year-old boy who disappeared in the Little Miami River over the weekend is believed to have been recovered, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. James Ward vanished under the water as he tried to swim across the river near Camp Dennison in Symmes Township on Saturday, sheriff's officials  have said. Little Miami River search: Friends of missing teen call for help Two kayakers found what is believed to be the teen's body in the river in ...

    Full Story >

  • Trump: Otto Warmbier 'did not die in vain', led to North Korea summit

    Trump: Otto Warmbier 'did not die in vain,' prompted historic North Korea summit

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:53 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:53:10 GMT
    Otto Warmbier (Provided)Otto Warmbier (Provided)

    The tragic death of Wyoming High School graduate and North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier led to the historic nuclear summit between the U.S. and Pyongyang, President Donald Trump said Tuesday. 

    Full Story >

    The tragic death of Wyoming High School graduate and North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier led to the historic nuclear summit between the U.S. and Pyongyang, President Donald Trump said Tuesday. 

    Full Story >

  • Bengals minicamp kicks off Tuesday

    Bengals minicamp kicks off Tuesday

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:24:13 GMT
    Cincinnati Bengals minicamp begins Tuesday at Paul Brown Stadium. (FOX19 NOW/Alison Montoya)Cincinnati Bengals minicamp begins Tuesday at Paul Brown Stadium. (FOX19 NOW/Alison Montoya)

    The Cincinnati Bengals will convene Tuesday at Paul Brown Stadium for their mandatory minicamp.

    Full Story >

    The Cincinnati Bengals will convene Tuesday at Paul Brown Stadium for their mandatory minicamp.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly