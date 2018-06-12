Sheriff: Kayakers find body believed to be teen who went missing - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Sheriff: Kayakers find body believed to be teen who went missing on Little Miami River

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
ames Ward, 17, went missing after he was swept away by the Little Miami River current Saturday evening. (Source: Facebook ames Ward, 17, went missing after he was swept away by the Little Miami River current Saturday evening. (Source: Facebook
Officials searched the Little Miami River into the early morning hours Sunday for James Ward, who was swept away by the current Saturday evening. (Source: Milford Community Fire Department) Officials searched the Little Miami River into the early morning hours Sunday for James Ward, who was swept away by the current Saturday evening. (Source: Milford Community Fire Department)
TERRACE PARK, OH (FOX19) -

The body of a 17-year-old boy who disappeared in the Little Miami River over the weekend is believed to have been recovered, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

James Ward went under Saturday as he tried to swim across the river near Camp Dennison in Symmes Township, sheriff's officials  have said.

Little Miami River search: Friends of missing teen call for help

Two kayakers found what is believed to be the teen's body in the river in Terrace Park just before 9 p.m. Monday, a sheriff's supervisor said early Tuesday.

The Loveland Symmes Fire Department pulled him from the water.

Positive identification is pending notification from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

