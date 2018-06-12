Search resumes for missing kayaker on Great Miami River

Officials are likely to keep searching Tuesday for a kayaker who flipped in the Great Miami River in downtown Hamilton, according to Butler County Communications. (Submitted)

The search for a kayaker missing on the Great Miami River is now in its third day.

The search for Benjamin Gipson, 29, s a "recovery effort" at this point, authorities said Tuesday.

Missing kayaker ID'd, search continues in Great Miami River

Task Force One Dive Team, Hamilton Fire Department, the Butler County Sheriff's Office and Ohio Department of Natural Resources returned to the riverbanks after a brief meeting earlier this morning, Hamilton fire officials said.

Gipson vanished shortly after two kayaks overturned in the river about 3 p.m. Sunday.

He was kayaking with Wilburn Strobel, 35, when it flipped between the High-Main Street bridge and railroad trestle, which spans a third to a quarter mile, witnesses have told authorities.

Gipson went under the water and has not been seen since.

A civilian on a jet ski approached Strobel and retrieved him from his kayak.

He took Strobel to the riverbank, where the fire department was on scene.

