Police save baby having seizure

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) - A mother is extremely grateful for three police officers who saved her baby's life.

Bright eyed 15-month-old Chloe Ivanof is at home in the arms of her loving family thanks to the NYPD officers. The Ivanofs were celebrating Chloe's grandmother's birthday at Kaifuem restaurant in Coney Island.

Chloe's mother, Caroline Ivanof, said the baby suddenly started having a seizure.

"She spiked a fever. She stopped breathing. She was turning blue," Caroline Ivanof said. "I ran out to call 911 out of the restaurant."

Officers Michael Pace and Joseph Doyle were right outside, stopped at a traffic light. The panicked mother ran to their squad car.

"She started banging on our window telling us her baby wasn't breathing," Doyle said. "We jumped out of the car."

Pace said Chloe was a bluish tint when they first saw her. He called for an ambulance, but it was nearly eight minutes away.

Officer Daniel Newman, who's also a certified EMT, was nearby. He heard the call for an unresponsive baby and rushed to scene.

Newman took Chloe into the squad car and started performing CPR as Pace drove to Coney Island Hospital a few blocks away.

"I was about to do mouth to mouth when the baby coughed up in my face and started to cry a little bit," Newman said. "Color came back to the face, and all I could do is just smile."

That valuable time was likely the difference between life and death. Doctors told the Ivanofs that Chloe has a virus which may have sparked the seizure, but she was well enough to go home.

Ivanof says doctors are looking to see if Chloe has an underlying condition, since this was her second seizure.

"Thank God we were in the city and (police) were right there," Caroline Ivanof said. "I don't think 911 would have honestly responded fast enough."

Doyle, Newman and Pace said they plan to keep in touch with the family.

"If it wasn't for them I don't know if I'd be holding my daughter right now," Chloe's mother said.

