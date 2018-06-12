Hamilton County EMA puts out shelter-in-place alert after chemical leak

The Hamilton County EMA is warning people to stay stay in their homes after an ammonia leak at Emery Oleochemicals Tuesday morning.

The agency put out the shelter-in-place alert for people within 1000 feet of the 4900 block of Este Avenue.

The leak was of the chemical anhydrous ammonia, the EMA says.

People in Winton Terrace, Glen Este Avenue, Craft Street, Este Avenue, and King's run are also advised to stay in their shelter.

EMA officials say to turn off your air conditioning and keep all doors and windows closed.

Alert HC: Due to a leak of anhydrous ammonia please immediately shelter in place if you are in the 1000 ft. area of 4900 Este Ave. Winton Terrace, Glen Este Ave., Craft St., Este Ave., & King's Run shelter in place. Turn off air conditioning, keep all doors and windows closed. — Hamilton County EMA (@HCEMA) June 12, 2018

Cincinnati police say St. Bernard fire and police are on the scene handling the leak. They are also asking people to stay in place until further notice.

St. Bernard Fire & Police are responding to a contained ammonia leak in the 4900 block of Estes Ave. They are requesting people w/in 1,000 feet of this location shelter in place until further notice. Turn off air conditioning intakes as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/Ex6pEpQwC2 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 12, 2018

