Hamilton County EMA puts out shelter-in-place alert after chemical leak

By Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
WINTON HILLS, OH (FOX19) -

The Hamilton County EMA is warning people to stay stay in their homes after an ammonia leak at Emery Oleochemicals Tuesday morning.

The agency put out the shelter-in-place alert for people within 1000 feet of the 4900 block of Este Avenue.

The leak was of the chemical anhydrous ammonia, the EMA says.

People in Winton Terrace, Glen Este Avenue, Craft Street,  Este Avenue, and King's run are also advised to stay in their shelter.

EMA officials say to turn off your air conditioning and keep all doors and windows closed.

Cincinnati police say St. Bernard fire and police are on the scene handling the leak. They are also asking people to stay in place until further notice.

