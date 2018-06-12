Florida fire station welcomes 9 babies in 10 months

There may be something in the water over at a Florida fire department, after it welcomed nine babies in a 10-month span. (Source: Davie Fire Rescue/Twitter)

(RNN) - The Davie Fire Department responded to a boom on Twitter, but this boom was not from fire, but a baby boom.

Nine babies were born within a 10-month span to some of the department’s firemen and firewomen.

“Baby Boom! 9 babies were welcomed to our fire family over the last 10 months! We had the opportunity to get the all of the firefighters (mother or father) together with their infants for a quick photo shoot,” the department announced on Twitter.

Baby Boom! 9 babies were welcomed to our fire family over the last 10 months! We had the opportunity to get the all of the firefighters (mother or father) together with their infants for a quick photo shoot. pic.twitter.com/VNnEJB18nC — Davie Fire Rescue (@DavieFireRescue) June 8, 2018

Congratulations to the parents and their bundles of joy!

The Davie Fire Rescue Department is located in Davie, FL - west of Fort Lauderdale - and has served that community since 1972, according to its website.

