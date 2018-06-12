Golden Alert issued for woman undergoing chemotherapy

The Covington Police Department issued a Golden Alert for a seriously ill woman.

Police say Denita Satchwell, 58, was last seen Saturday around 8 p.m. by neighbors and is considered 'critical missing.'

Satchwell is undergoing chemotherapy and police say due to her illness she requires time sensitive medication which she does not have with her.

People who knew Satchwell say she's been feeling lonely and depressed.

Police say they were given information Satchwell was intending to go to Warsaw, Ky. to an unknown cemetery to visit her mother's grave.

She was last seen driving her vehicle, a maroon 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser with a broken rear driver's side window that's covered with plastic, police say. Her car was last seen driving south on Madison Avenue at Latonia Avenue in Covington at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The car has a Bears KY license plate with the tag 570RLS.

Satchwell is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds. She has blue eyes, and short, brown hair due to chemotherapy.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Covington Police 859-292-2258.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.