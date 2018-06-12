DNA test reveals 72-year-old women switched at birth

The tragic death of Wyoming High School graduate and North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier led to the historic nuclear summit between the U.S. and Pyongyang, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.Full Story >
The tragic death of Wyoming High School graduate and North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier led to the historic nuclear summit between the U.S. and Pyongyang, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.Full Story >
Covington police say Denita Satchwell is undergoing chemotherapy and police say due to her illness she requires time sensitive medication which she does not have with her.Full Story >
Covington police say Denita Satchwell is undergoing chemotherapy and police say due to her illness she requires time sensitive medication which she does not have with her.Full Story >
Watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
Watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
The Hamilton County EMA is warning people to stay stay in their homes after an ammonia leak at Emery Oleochemicals Tuesday morning.Full Story >
The Hamilton County EMA is warning people to stay stay in their homes after an ammonia leak at Emery Oleochemicals Tuesday morning.Full Story >
The search resumed Monday for 29-year-old Benjamin Gipson who went missing in the Great Miami River while kayaking Sunday.Full Story >
The search resumed Monday for 29-year-old Benjamin Gipson who went missing in the Great Miami River while kayaking Sunday.Full Story >