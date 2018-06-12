Country Time's 'Legal-ade' picks up tab for lemonade stand fines

Some lemonade stands have been shut down by authorities. Others have been fined or required to buy permits. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – It’s a time-honored summertime tradition. Neighborhood kids set up lemonade stands to refresh the locals and make a few bucks.

But in recent years, little entrepreneurs have taken some heat for doling out their cool drinks. Some have been shut down by authorities. Others have been fined or required to buy permits.

The folks at Country Time Lemonade are coming to their rescue. They’ve created Country Time Legal-ade (yes, it’s a lemonade play on words).

“Life doesn't always give you lemons, but when it does, you should be able to make and share lemonade with the neighborhood without legal implications,” said the legal-ade website. “That's why we're here to take a stand for lemonade stands across the nation.”

Here’s how it works. If your lemonade stand received a fine in 2017 or 2018, or if you had to buy a permit to sell your juicy treat, Country Time will pick up the tab, up to $300.

To make a claim, there’s an online form at Country Time Legal-ade.

