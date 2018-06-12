Police: Man nicknamed 'Boney Toney' wanted for Winton Hills homicide

Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers says Anthony Lattimore, 29, is wanted for felony murder in a June 10 Winton Hills homicide. (Crime Stoppers)

Cincinnati police are looking for a man wanted for felony murder in a Winton Hills homicide Sunday night.

Police say they're looking for Anthony Lattimore, 29, who also goes by the nickname Boney Toney.

Lattimore is wanted for the shooting death of Duran Vaughn, 30.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 38 Kings Run Court just before 8 p.m. Sunday where they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds to his stomach and arm.

Vaughn was taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died, police announced early Monday.

Police say Lattimore has been arrested before for assault and drug and weapons charges. He was last known to live on Van Buren Avenue in Avondale.

If anyone has any information, they're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

