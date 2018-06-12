Nursing home signs $30M settlement to resolve fraud lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee nursing home has signed a $30 million settlement to resolve a Medicare fraud lawsuit filed by two whistleblowers.
One whistleblower, Kristi Emerson, tells The Tennessean she worked at Signature Healthcare of Columbia for more than a decade. She says by 2015, pressure from corporate managers was intolerable and included demands that hours of therapy be performed daily even if it was not necessary for a patient.
The lawsuit was unsealed Monday by a federal judge in Nashville. It accused the nursing home of artificially inflating therapy time to maximize profits.
Prosecutors say in the $30 million settlement that the total fraud was roughly $244 million. Signature did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement agreement.
The Louisville, Kentucky-based company operates 115 nursing home facilities across half the country, including seven in Tennessee.
Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office confirmed that they the body recovered from the Little Miami River was identified as 17-year-old James Marvin Ward.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office confirmed that they the body recovered from the Little Miami River was identified as 17-year-old James Marvin Ward.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking for a man wanted for felony murder in a Winton Hills homicide Sunday night.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking for a man wanted for felony murder in a Winton Hills homicide Sunday night.Full Story >
The tragic death of Wyoming High School graduate and North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier led to the historic nuclear summit between the U.S. and Pyongyang, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.Full Story >
The tragic death of Wyoming High School graduate and North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier led to the historic nuclear summit between the U.S. and Pyongyang, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.Full Story >
Covington police say Denita Satchwell is undergoing chemotherapy and police say due to her illness she requires time sensitive medication which she does not have with her.Full Story >
Covington police say Denita Satchwell is undergoing chemotherapy and police say due to her illness she requires time sensitive medication which she does not have with her.Full Story >
Watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
Watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >