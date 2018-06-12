Man literally falls into police's hands after eluding them

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man who ran from a traffic stop and then found himself clinging by his hands to a window ledge has been literally caught by police waiting below.
The (Youngstown) Vindicator reports Youngstown police say 21-year-old Dai'ryon Mitchell jumped out of a car and fled on foot Sunday afternoon when officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots having been fired.
Police say officers chased Mitchell into a home and, while hanging by his hands from a window ledge, tried to pull himself inside when he saw two officers beneath the window. Mitchell instead lost his grip, fell into the officers' arms and was arrested after a brief struggle.
Mitchell has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding. Court records don't indicate if he has an attorney.
Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The tragic death of Wyoming High School graduate and North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier led to the historic nuclear summit between the U.S. and Pyongyang, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.Full Story >
The tragic death of Wyoming High School graduate and North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier led to the historic nuclear summit between the U.S. and Pyongyang, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.Full Story >
A Franklin man was found guilty of conspiracy to produce and production of child pornography at the conclusion of a bench trial Monday afternoon.Full Story >
A Franklin man was found guilty of conspiracy to produce and production of child pornography at the conclusion of a bench trial Monday afternoon.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office confirmed that they the body recovered from the Little Miami River was identified as 17-year-old James Marvin Ward.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office confirmed that they the body recovered from the Little Miami River was identified as 17-year-old James Marvin Ward.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking for a man wanted for felony murder in a Winton Hills homicide Sunday night.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking for a man wanted for felony murder in a Winton Hills homicide Sunday night.Full Story >
Covington police say Denita Satchwell is undergoing chemotherapy and police say due to her illness she requires time sensitive medication which she does not have with her.Full Story >
Covington police say Denita Satchwell is undergoing chemotherapy and police say due to her illness she requires time sensitive medication which she does not have with her.Full Story >