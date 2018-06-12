Authorities: Body of teen swimmer recovered from river

TERRACE PARK, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a teen who apparently tried to swim across a river in Ohio has died and has been found dead in the water.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil said Tuesday that the body of 17-year-old James Marvin Ward was found floating in the Little Miami River in southwestern Ohio on Monday night. Neil says Ward went missing Saturday while swimming near a park in Symmes Township in suburban Cincinnati.

Police said the teen disappeared in the water Saturday night while attempting to cross the river with his brother. Neil's release says a kayaker found the body floating in the river Monday near the village of Terrace Park. The Loveland Symmes Fire Department recovered the teen.

Neil said the investigation was continuing.

