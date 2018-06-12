Teen charged with killing brother to have competency tests

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) - A 13-year-old Ohio boy charged in Juvenile Court in the shooting death of his 11-year-old brother will be evaluated to determine if he's competent to stand trial.
The Record-Courier reports a judge in northeast Ohio's Portage County said Monday the teen's trial could begin as early as August. He's charged with aggravated murder for killing his brother at their family's Streetsboro home in April using a handgun stolen from their grandfather.
Police have said the shooting was premeditated. The teen was evaluated at a behavioral health center four days before the shooting after expressing a desire to hurt himself.
A jury must hear the case because the teen could be ordered to spend some of his sentence in adult prison if the judge classifies him as a serious youthful offender.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The tragic death of Wyoming High School graduate and North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier led to the historic nuclear summit between the U.S. and Pyongyang, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.Full Story >
The tragic death of Wyoming High School graduate and North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier led to the historic nuclear summit between the U.S. and Pyongyang, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.Full Story >
A Franklin man was found guilty of conspiracy to produce and production of child pornography at the conclusion of a bench trial Monday afternoon.Full Story >
A Franklin man was found guilty of conspiracy to produce and production of child pornography at the conclusion of a bench trial Monday afternoon.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office confirmed that they the body recovered from the Little Miami River was identified as 17-year-old James Marvin Ward.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office confirmed that they the body recovered from the Little Miami River was identified as 17-year-old James Marvin Ward.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking for a man wanted for felony murder in a Winton Hills homicide Sunday night.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking for a man wanted for felony murder in a Winton Hills homicide Sunday night.Full Story >
Covington police say Denita Satchwell is undergoing chemotherapy and police say due to her illness she requires time sensitive medication which she does not have with her.Full Story >
Covington police say Denita Satchwell is undergoing chemotherapy and police say due to her illness she requires time sensitive medication which she does not have with her.Full Story >