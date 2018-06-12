Baby moose, dog become best buds in Maine

The 6-day-old moose was hanging around the Lugdon’s home in northern Maine when the family dog and it became friends. (Source: Pixabay, file image)

(RNN) – It’s not exactly “The Fox and the Hound,” but it’s still pretty cute.

Maggie the moose and Leo the German shepherd became fast friends this month after the baby moose was abandoned by its mother.

Shannon Lugdon noticed the 6-day-old moose hanging around her home in Wallagrass, about 10 miles from the Canadian border, and called the Maine Warden Service.

“The wardens asked us not to go near her for 24 hours, wild animals often leave their babies to eat, drink and rest,” said Lugdon on Facebook. “’Abandoned’ moose are rarely actually abandoned.”

The next morning, there was no sign of Maggie, or so she thought.

“I let Leo out to do his business, and he walked right over and Miss Maggie and Leo became fast friends!” Lugdon said. “She followed us around all day begging for attention. You can't imagine how affectionate she was.”

Mama moose never showed up, so the wardens took 27-pound Maggie to her new home at the Maine Wildlife Park in the southern part of the state.

