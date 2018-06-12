Federal judge blocks Indiana voter registration law

A Winton Hills murder suspect turned himself into Cincinnati police overnight and will face a judge Wednesday morning.Full Story >
The Ohio Supreme Court plans to hear arguments in a dispute over promotions including bobbleheads and other items offered by the Cincinnati Reds to ticket buyers.Full Story >
Southbound Interstate 75 is shut down at Ezzard Charles Drive until about 4:15 a.m., Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
Humid, hot conditions aren't going anywhere anytime soon.Full Story >
Officials said they recovered a body from the Great Miami River on Tuesday.Full Story >
