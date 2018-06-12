Trump uses 'movie trailer' in pitch to Kim Jong Un at summit - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Trump uses 'movie trailer' in pitch to Kim Jong Un at summit

Trump's pitch included a video presented as a movie trailer, teasing the immense possibilities of a deal between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea. (Source: White House video/CNN) Trump's pitch included a video presented as a movie trailer, teasing the immense possibilities of a deal between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea. (Source: White House video/CNN)

(CNN) - Theatrics played a big role at President Donald Trump's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump's pitch included a video presented as a movie trailer, teasing the immense possibilities of a deal between the two leaders.

Trump showed the video at a news conference Tuesday.

Many reporters in the room thought the production was a typical North Korean propaganda film, but Trump proudly announced that two versions were created by White House staffers - one in English, and one in Korean.

The president added that he thought Kim was pleased by the video when he viewed it during their meeting.

On screen, the clip is credited to Destiny Pictures. But the founder of the Los Angeles-based production company with the same name said his company had nothing to do with it.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • National politicsTrump-Kim summitMore>>

  • Trump and Kim shake hands in scene complex as their rivalry

    Trump and Kim shake hands in scene complex as their rivalry

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-06-12 04:15:01 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-06-12 19:07:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). U.S. President Donald Trump, right, reaches to shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). U.S. President Donald Trump, right, reaches to shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.
    The first handshake between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un lasted 13 seconds, a moment that took place in front of a stunning display of interlocked North Korean and American flags and was being dissected around the...Full Story >
    The first handshake between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un lasted 13 seconds, a moment that took place in front of a stunning display of interlocked North Korean and American flags and was being dissected around the world.Full Story >

  • Trump, Kim claim big summit success, but details are scant

    Trump, Kim claim big summit success, but details are scant

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-06-12 19:07:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

    Full Story >

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." 

    Full Story >

  • Fate of massive AT&T-Time Warner merger in US judge's hands

    Fate of massive AT&T-Time Warner merger in US judge's hands

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:25 AM EDT2018-06-12 12:25:39 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:06 PM EDT2018-06-12 19:06:18 GMT
    The fate of the AT&T-Time Warner merger, a massive media deal opposed by the government that could shape how much consumers pay for streaming TV and movies, rests in the hands of a federal judge. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)The fate of the AT&T-Time Warner merger, a massive media deal opposed by the government that could shape how much consumers pay for streaming TV and movies, rests in the hands of a federal judge. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

    The fate of the AT&T-Time Warner merger, a massive media deal opposed by the government that could shape how much consumers pay for streaming TV and movies, rests in the hands of a federal judge.

    Full Story >

    The fate of the AT&T-Time Warner merger, a massive media deal opposed by the government that could shape how much consumers pay for streaming TV and movies, rests in the hands of a federal judge.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly