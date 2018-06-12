Trump uses 'movie trailer' in pitch to Kim Jong Un at summit

Trump's pitch included a video presented as a movie trailer, teasing the immense possibilities of a deal between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea. (Source: White House video/CNN)

(CNN) - Theatrics played a big role at President Donald Trump's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump's pitch included a video presented as a movie trailer, teasing the immense possibilities of a deal between the two leaders.

Trump showed the video at a news conference Tuesday.

Many reporters in the room thought the production was a typical North Korean propaganda film, but Trump proudly announced that two versions were created by White House staffers - one in English, and one in Korean.

The president added that he thought Kim was pleased by the video when he viewed it during their meeting.

On screen, the clip is credited to Destiny Pictures. But the founder of the Los Angeles-based production company with the same name said his company had nothing to do with it.

