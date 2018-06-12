Bengals rookie QB arrested for DUI, records show - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bengals rookie QB arrested for DUI

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Bengals rookie quarterback Logan Woodside was arrested for DUI over the weekend.

According to police records, Woodside was arrested around 3:45 a.m. in Bellevue, Kentucky.

"We are aware of the incident involving Logan Woodside and are gathering more information," the Benglas said in a statement. 

The Bengals selected the Toledo quarterback in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Woodside's attorney pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning for charges of speeding and first offense DUI. 

He is due back in court on July 10.

