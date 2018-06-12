Bengals rookie QB arrested for DUI

Bengals rookie quarterback Logan Woodside was arrested for DUI over the weekend.

According to police records, Woodside was arrested around 3:45 a.m. in Bellevue, Kentucky.

"We are aware of the incident involving Logan Woodside and are gathering more information," the Benglas said in a statement.

[Logan Woodside, shatters UT records]

Logan Woodside is participating in today's mini camp afternoon practice. #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) June 12, 2018

The Bengals selected the Toledo quarterback in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Woodside's attorney pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning for charges of speeding and first offense DUI.

He is due back in court on July 10.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.