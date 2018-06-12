Capitals buy full-page ad for Golden Knights

The ad came out on the same day the Caps had their victory parade on the streets of Washington, DC. (Source: NBC Sports Washington/CNN)

(RNN) – It was Washington’s day to celebrate, but the Stanley Cup-winning Capitals didn’t forget about the team they beat in the finals.

Washington took out a full-page ad in the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday to congratulate the Vegas Golden Knights "on the most successful inaugural season in the history of professional sports."

The ad came out on the same day the Caps had their victory parade on the streets of Washington, DC.

The Stanley Cup title was the first for the Capitals in the team’s 54-year history. Washington won the series four games to one.

In today's RJ: A message from the @Capitals to the @GoldenKnights: "Congratulations to the Vegas Golden Knights on the most successful inaugural season in the history of professional sports" #VegasBorn #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/8fDaR1r0VM — Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) June 12, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.