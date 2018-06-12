Body recovered from Great Miami River

Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.Full Story >
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.Full Story >
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.Full Story >
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.Full Story >
DNA analysis helped uncover a decades-old hospital error in Minnesota.Full Story >
DNA analysis helped uncover a decades-old hospital error in Minnesota.Full Story >
The district attorney says the 17-year-old also set the victim’s house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.Full Story >
The district attorney says the 17-year-old also set the victim’s house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.Full Story >