Body recovered from Great Miami River

Officials are searching for a kayaker who flipped in the Great Miami River in downtown Hamilton, according to Butler County Communications. (Submitted)

Officials said they recovered a body from the Great Miami River on Tuesday.

The victim was located just south of the High Street Bridge around 2:30 p.m., officials said.

Crews were in the area looking for 29-year-old Benjamin Gipson, who vanished shortly after two kayaks overturned in the river about 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to Fire Captain Brian Ruhl.

Authorities have not yet identified the body. The victim has been transported to the Butler County Morgue.

Witnesses told authorities that Gipson went under the water when his kayak flipped between the High-Main Street Bridge and railroad trestle. Wilbur Strobel, 35, was in another kayak that flipped, but was recovered by a jet skier and taken to safety.

Sheriff Richard Jones is warning people about water conditions and the dangers each year.

“This is a sad situation. You cannot control water or predict depth or speed. This young man probably didn’t realize how strong the current was and he couldn’t keep up. A life jacket may have prevented this tragedy. I urge everyone to look up information on water safety and measures they can take to avoid these tragic accidents,” he said.

