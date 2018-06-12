NBA Finals lead in ratings, but it was too short for ABC

NEW YORK (AP) - The NBA Finals have given ABC a victory in the television ratings last week, but it must have been hard for network executives not to wonder what could have been.
The Nielsen company said that the third and fourth games of the Warriors-Cavaliers series were the two most-watched shows on television last week. It was the fourth straight year those two teams have met for the NBA crown.
But a more competitive series would have meant a lot more viewers. A seven-game series would have been a gold mine.
The week's other big event for ABC was an appearance by the Kardashians and Kanye West on "Celebrity Family Feud." That drew a higher rating than the Tony Awards on CBS.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
When you think of summer break you may picture swimming, traveling, or barbecuing in the backyard.Full Story >
When you think of summer break you may picture swimming, traveling, or barbecuing in the backyard.Full Story >
Officials said they recovered a body from the Great Miami River on Tuesday.Full Story >
Officials said they recovered a body from the Great Miami River on Tuesday.Full Story >
Watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
Watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
The tragic death of Wyoming High School graduate and North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier led to the historic nuclear summit between the U.S. and Pyongyang, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.Full Story >
The tragic death of Wyoming High School graduate and North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier led to the historic nuclear summit between the U.S. and Pyongyang, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.Full Story >
A Franklin man was found guilty of conspiracy to produce and production of child pornography at the conclusion of a bench trial Monday afternoon.Full Story >
A Franklin man was found guilty of conspiracy to produce and production of child pornography at the conclusion of a bench trial Monday afternoon.Full Story >