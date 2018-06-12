Pulse nightclub shooting: Two years later

It's been two years since the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. The community remembered the victims Tuesday. (Source: CNN)

ORLANDO, FL (CNN) – It's a somber day in Orlando.

It's been two years since a gunman opened fire at the Pulse nightclub, taking the lives of 49 people. On Tuesday, the community remembered the lives lost.

The Pulse massacre was the deadliest shooting in American history at the time.

Relatives of some victims said time hasn't healed the wounds.

"If anybody says, 'Well, it gets better with time,' it does not. It does not. You know, it's been two years and it feels like it was yesterday," said Fred Wright, who lost his son in the shooting.

The nightclub remains indefinitely closed.

It's been turned into a memorial for the victims. People streamed in and out all day Tuesday to pay their respects.

