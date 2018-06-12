Camp Minden explosives: Last defendant's trial now Jan. 7

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

The last defendant's trial has been postponed in a case involving a huge explosion at a site leased from the Louisiana National Guard. A federal judge's office said Tuesday that William Terry Wright is now scheduled for trial Jan. 7.

He and Charles Ferris Callihan had been scheduled for trial Monday, but Callihan pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge.

Documents made public Tuesday show Callihan pleaded guilty to making a false representation by leaving the explosive TNT off of a list of substances sent to a landfill that couldn't take hazardous waste.

The maximum penalty is two years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

He'd been charged with one count each of conspiracy and making false statements. Each carries up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

