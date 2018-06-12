Police: Man who followed teen home taken into custody near Reading Middle School

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."Full Story >
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."Full Story >
The fate of the AT&T-Time Warner merger, a massive media deal opposed by the government that could shape how much consumers pay for streaming TV and movies, rests in the hands of a federal judge.Full Story >
The fate of the AT&T-Time Warner merger, a massive media deal opposed by the government that could shape how much consumers pay for streaming TV and movies, rests in the hands of a federal judge.Full Story >
The bear mama bear was caught on surveillance video easily popping open one of the sliding doors on an unlocked minivan.Full Story >
The bear mama bear was caught on surveillance video easily popping open one of the sliding doors on an unlocked minivan.Full Story >
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.Full Story >
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.Full Story >
Reading police say they received a report of a man following a 14-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
Reading police say they received a report of a man following a 14-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >