Police: Man who followed teen home taken into custody near Reading Middle School

READING, OH (FOX19) -

Reading police say they received a report of a man following a 14-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon.

The report claimed the man had been following the teen from the McDonald's in the 8900 block of Reading Road to her home on Brown Street. Police say she'd texted her mother as she was nearing her home to say she was being followed and needed help.

Police say the man attempted to grab her as she neared the area of her home.

The mother, who'd been alerted by text, intervened and the man eventually fled the scene. Police say they eventually located the man in the area of Reading Middle School.

Raymond Philpot, 27, was taken into custody and charged with attempted kidnapping and attempted rape.

He was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

