Sen. Mitch McConnell pushes hemp legalization in farm bill

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate is on track for a vote to legalize the crop that comes from the same plant that produces marijuana.
The Senate Agriculture Committee is scheduled to consider the farm bill Wednesday. It will include a provision to remove hemp from a list of Schedule I controlled substances, making it legal for farmers to grow and sell it. Although far from becoming law, it's noted progress for an idea that has faced staunch opposition among conservative lawmakers.
McConnell says he has "won the argument" that hemp is not about marijuana. Now, he just needs it to become law, adding he is in a "well-situated" position to make that happen.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
